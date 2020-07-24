South Atlantic Conference postpones fall sports until Sept. 26, moves to conference-only schedule

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The South Atlantic Conference will not start its fall sports competition until Sept. 26 and all teams will have a conference-only schedule. The conference made the announcement Friday.

Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial and Tusculum all compete in the SAC, an NCAA Division II conference.

Men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball are all on hold.

“The decision to delay the fall sports season was not an easy one to make,” Maurice Scherrens of Newberry College, chair of the SAC Presidents Council, said. “However, we feel this is the best course of action as it allows our institutions time to develop best practices for a safe return to campus and competition for our student-athletes.

“We will continue to assess the ever-changing situation, as we are dedicated to ensuring our student-athletes the opportunity to return to campus in the safest environment possible.”

Fall competition schedules for the spring championship sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, and men’s and women’s tennis may also not begin prior to Sept. 26. Winter sports, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling, seasons remain unchanged at this time.

“This was a very difficult decision, but one we feel has the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans in mind,” SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said. “We all understand the desire everyone has to get back out there and play games, but the health and safety of our student-athletes take precedence over playing at this time.

“It is our responsibility to ensure their safety above all else. While this does not guarantee our fall sports will be able to compete during their traditional season, a delayed start gives us the best chance to continue to monitor the situation.”

The SAC leadership will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state, and local developments and provide updated revisions as further information is available.

