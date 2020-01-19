Vanderbilt’s streak ends in 66-45 loss to Vols

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 1,080 games had gone by for Vanderbilt since college basketball introduced the three-point line.

The Commodores had made a three in each of the 1,080 games – a stat only three programs in the country (Vanderbilt, UNLV and Princeton) could boast.

Following Saturday’s contest with Tennessee, the Commodores are no longer apart of that exclusive group Vanderbilt went 0-for-25 from beyond the arc against Tennessee falling 66-45.

Poor perimeter shooting a theme that wasn’t held exclusively to Vanderbilt. Tennessee went without a three in the first half, their lone three of the game would come in the second half from freshman Santiago Vescovi. Tennessee ended 1-8 from beyond the arc at Memorial Gymnasium.



Elsewhere on the court, the Vols shots were falling. Tennessee shot 53.1% from the field, their second-best shooting performance of the season – second only to their 53.5% performance against Mizzou.



Three Vols ended the night in double-digits including Senior Jordan Bowden who had 21 points, his best scoring outing since mid-October. John Fulkerson and Yves Pons also ended in double-digits each adding 12 points.



UP NEXT:

After a two-game road trip Tennessee returns home to Thompson-Boling Arena to face Ole Miss on Tuesday, a 9 pm tip-off in that game.



