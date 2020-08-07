Vols add Auburn, Texas A&M to 2020 schedule

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eight days after the SEC announced they were adopting a 10-game conference only football schedule in 2020 following mounting concern for the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference unveiled the additional non-divisional opponents for its member schools.

The Vols were already scheduled to play Florida, Georgia, and Alabama like they do every year, and the SEC didn’t give them any time to breathe in 2020 when they added a trip to Auburn (ranked 11th in the preseason coaches poll ) and a visit from Texas A&M (ranked 13th in the preseason coaches poll) to Tennessee’s schedule. With the addition of the Tigers and Aggie’s half of Tennessee’s opponents rank inside the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll top 13.



In a statement released by the conference, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said



“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020. This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

The #Vols will host Texas A&M in 2020.



With the addition of Aggies and Auburn, the Vols will play 5 teams in the preseason coaches poll Top 15. — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) August 7, 2020

Game dates have yet to be released by the SEC.

2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS

ALABAMA

Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

ARKANSAS

Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri

Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida

AUBURN

Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

FLORIDA

Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss

Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

GEORGIA

Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama

Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas

KENTUCKY

Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn

Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU

Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida

Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

OLE MISS

Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky

Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

MISSOURI

Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

TENNESSEE

Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas

Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

TEXAS A&M

Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina

Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee

VANDERBILT

Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State



