Vols add Auburn, Texas A&M to 2020 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eight days after the SEC announced they were adopting a 10-game conference only football schedule in 2020 following mounting concern for the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference unveiled the additional non-divisional opponents for its member schools.
The Vols were already scheduled to play Florida, Georgia, and Alabama like they do every year, and the SEC didn’t give them any time to breathe in 2020 when they added a trip to Auburn (ranked 11th in the preseason coaches poll ) and a visit from Texas A&M (ranked 13th in the preseason coaches poll) to Tennessee’s schedule. With the addition of the Tigers and Aggie’s half of Tennessee’s opponents rank inside the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll top 13.
In a statement released by the conference, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020. This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
Game dates have yet to be released by the SEC.
2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS
ALABAMA
Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee
Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri
ARKANSAS
Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri
Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida
AUBURN
Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia
Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina
FLORIDA
Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss
Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M
GEORGIA
Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama
Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas
KENTUCKY
Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn
Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama
LSU
Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida
Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt
OLE MISS
Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt
Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky
Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia
MISSOURI
Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State
Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU
SOUTH CAROLINA
Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU
Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss
TENNESSEE
Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas
Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn
TEXAS A&M
Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina
Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee
VANDERBILT
Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M
Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State