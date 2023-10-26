KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee will be without one of its leaders on defense for the rest of the 2023 season.

Vols’ cornerback Kamal Hadden announced via Instagram he had season-ending shoulder surgery this morning. Hadden was seen holding his shoulder after a tackle in last Saturday’s 34-20 loss at Alabama.

“I was just getting comfortable, the work was just starting to show, I was showing the world what I already knew,” said Hadden via Instagram. “My last year, my bag year, and I strike out. I feel like I let everybody down.”

Through seven games, the redshirt senior had three interceptions, 19 tackles and 11 pass break-ups.