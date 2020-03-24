Coronavirus claims two former college basketball players

COLLEGE STATION (KXAN) – Former Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards has died in New York City from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. Edwards’ teammate and a former coach both announced the news on social media. The Dallas Morning News was the first to report the story in Texas.

Edwards played for Texas A&M from 1992-95, setting a school and Southwest Conference record in the 1993-94 season with 265 assists. It remains the most in school history for a single season.

Current Tulsa head coach Frank Haith, who was an assistant for all four years Edwards was on the team, called it news “no coach ever wants to hear about one of their players.”

“David was a fierce competitor and a loyal teammate,” Haith added. “This situation is very real and impacts so many that we love.”

This situation is very real and impacts so many that we love. Continue to do your part as we fight this awful pandemic. We will beat this, but we need everyone’s help. RIP David (2/2) — Frank Haith (@FrankHaithTulsa) March 24, 2020

Edwards’ former teammate, Charles Henderson, said the news “hit me in the heart.”

“Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable… RIP Dave Boogie!”

News of another former college basketball player dying from the coronavirus disease came on the same day as news of Edwards’ death. Aaccording to an official with the St. John’s University basketball team, former guard Lee Green also died. He played for St. John’s in the early 1990s.