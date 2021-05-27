135K fans: Indy 500 will be largest sports event of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 is set to become the largest sporting event since the pandemic hit in early 2020.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 135,000 is expected to attend Sunday’s race. The speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world with more than 250,000 grandstand seats and the ability to host close to 400,000 on race day.

The track also decided to lift the local broadcast blackout and allow Central Indiana fans the chance to watch on NBC.