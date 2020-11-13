Countdown to Cookeville: HSFB Playoffs second round preview

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Round one of the high school football playoffs brought about a variety of games including one-sided affairs with Central, West, Alcoa, and CAK all dominant, upsets as Powell was knocked out by Walker Valley and Pigeon Forge defeated top-seeded Claiborne and dogfights as Farragut lost a physical bout to Bradley Central and Kingston earned a one-point victory over Chuckey-Doak.

Below is a list of our local teams who remain in contention for a football state championship.

CLASS 1A:



Oliver Springs at Cloudland



Greenback at Coalfield



– Cherokees pulled off the upset over Unaka earning a 63-13 win in the first round, they’re now back in a familiar territory facing Coalfield in the second round.

– Greenback has ended Coalfields season in the playoffs the last four years.



CLASS 2A:

Rockwood at South Greene

South Greene is perfect on the season, and their high-powered offense has been held to 25-points just once.

Rockwood is trying to get back to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

CLASS 3A:

Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman

A historic rematch for the Tigers and Highlanders, the cross-town rivals have never met in the postseason before therefore also making this their first-ever season playing twice.

Gatlinburg-Pittman took their first meeting on October 2nd, scoring 15 unanswered points to claim a 15-12 win over Pigeon Forge.

Kingston at Alcoa

Kingston and Alcoa meets for a second time this season, having previously met in week 9

Tornadoes took round one, handing the Yellow Jackets their second loss and first shutout of the season a 41-0 final.

The Tornadoes 41 points were the most points Kingston allowed in the regular season (they gave up 42 in week one of the playoffs to Chuckey Doak in a winning effort).

Loudon at Upperman

-Our final area team in contention in 3A is Loudon who’s eyeing it’s second straight quarterfinal appearence for more on that game we go to KellyAnne Stitts

CLASS 4A:



Greeneville at Anderson County

Anderson County has seen its season end in the postseason for the last three years falling to Greeneville (twice in the quarterfinals, once in the second round) each year.

Mavericks have lost their last six games (regular season and playoffs) to the Greene Devils, Anderson County’s last win over Greeneville was the opening game of the 2005 season.

Class 5A:

South-Doyle at David Crockett

Knoxville Halls at Central



Walker Valley at West



Oak Ridge at Rhea County



CLASS 6A:

Bradley Central at Maryville

Maryville has not been knocked out in the first round of the postseason since 1994, Science Hill’s forfeit ensured that streak would continue.

Maryville and Bradley Central meet for the second time this season in the TSSAA Playoffs second round on Friday. Rebels claimed round one 35-13 but trailed at the half 10-7.

Bradley Central’s offense is anchored by Javon Burke (one of three running backs to eclipse 100 yards against the Rebels this season). Burke has posted over 2,000 total yards of offense this season and 15 touchdowns.

DIVISION II



Class AA

Goodpasture at CAK

CAK is 11-0 behind a high-powered offense averages 37.36 points per game anchored by the elusive ground efforts of Mr. Football semifinalist J.D. Dunn.

Goodpasture is 8-2, advancing to the second round following a 28-21 victory over Knoxville Webb.

Class A



Nashville Christian at TKA