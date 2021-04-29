Cubs’ Rizzo gets a good laugh after striking out MVP Freddie Freeman

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) works as a relief pitcher in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman loved facing Anthony Rizzo in a lopsided game. He just didn’t like striking out.

Freeman, the reigning NL MVP, was 4 for 4 before stepping in against Rizzo, the Cubs’ first baseman who had pleaded with manager David Ross to let him face Freeman with Chicago wanting to save its bullpen in the seventh inning of a 10-0 loss.

Both players were smiling broadly as Rizzo leaned in to get the signs with Freeman in the batter’s box.

They didn’t stop grinning throughout the at-bat, even when Freeman whiffed on a 61 mph curveball.