Data Analyst Allan Bell shares his best bets for Titans vs. Ravens

by: Emily Proud

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since sports betting was legalized in Tennessee on November 1st, the state has broken records for activity.

Data analyst from CBS SportsLine, Allan Bell, joins News 2 Sports anchor Emily Proud for a chat about sports betting’s popularity and why sports fans should try it out. Plus, he previews the Titans and Ravens from a betting perspective and gives you his thoughts on where you should put your money.

