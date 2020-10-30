Date announced for 2020 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl will be played Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium, the Nashville Sports Council said Friday.

Kickoff for the game, which features a matchup between teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences, is set for 2:30 p.m. It will air live on ESPN.

The matchup is scheduled to be announced on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The bowl also announced Friday that “out of abundance of caution” and in compliance with Metro Public Health Department guidelines, auxiliary events around the bowl, including Fan Zone on Broadway, the Coaches Luncheon and Battle of the Bands have been canceled this year.

