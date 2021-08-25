David Cutcliffe, nine others inducted into Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a Tennessee football reunion at the Knoxville Convention Center Tuesday night. Hall of Famer and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning paid a visit to Knoxville to help usher his mentor and current Duke head football coach, David Cutcliffe into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame.

Manning served as the featured speaker for the event. He was joined by former Tennessee head football coach and Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer to help welcome Cutcliffe into the hall.

Cutcliffe was one of the ten-member class of 2021 to be inducted into the hall of fame. He joined Carly Pearson (para-athlete), Heather Sumpter Blakemore (track & field), Mike Caldwell (football), Chris Groer (tennis, Lee Guetterman (baseball), Donnie Graham (official), Mickey Dearstone (media), Jay Wise (golf), and Charlie Petrone (training).

The class of 2021 marked the 40th hall of fame class and the first in-person ceremony since 2019.

The class of 2020 also shared the stage with the new inductees. Last year’s induction ceremony was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, so a handful of members from the class took the stage to be recognized for their contributions in person including; VFL Todd Helton, Clark Duncan, Rob Black, and Mike Murray.

The event not only honored the people who have greatly impacted Knoxville sports but also benefited the community.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley according to the GKSHOF. Master of Ceremonies Bob Kesling announced more than 213-thousand dollars was raised, during the banquet alone.