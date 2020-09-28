Deandre Johnson named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC – SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 – Defensive back Doneiko Slaughter #18 and Linebacker Deandre Johnson #13 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Deandre Johnson was honored by the conference on Monday when they named the Vols edge rusher SEC Defensive Lineman of the week following a bit of a breakout performance in the Vols victory in Columbia on Saturday night.

In just his fifth career start, Johnson recorded a game-high 2.5 sacks (tying a career-high) along with 2.5 tackles for a loss, six tackles (career-best), and forced a fumble that stalled a Gamecocks drive in the second quarter in the Vols first win of the season.

“Deandre’s had a really good camp,” Jeremy Pruitt said of the senior. “He’s one of the guys that has not missed a practice. He’s been here every day and it shows. He’s practiced well every day. He’s a guy that’s been in our system for three years. He has some maturity about him, and he’s really worked hard this offseason. He’s got to do it week in and week out. We need him to do that.”

The recognition marks Johnson’s first collegiate honor.