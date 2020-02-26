Breaking News
Delashmit strikes out seven as No. 19 Tennessee rolls past Northern Kentucky 15-1

Sports

Courtesy: UT Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No. 19 Tennessee scored six runs in the third inning to break open a 15-1 rout over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee (8-0) has outscored its opponents 89 to 15 through the first eight games.

Making his first career start for Tennessee, freshman right-hander Christian Delashmit tossed seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work to land his first career win.

Big Orange has piled up 13 home runs through the first eight games after Landon Gray and Pete Derkay each hit home runs on Tuesday. Derkay, who was a pinch-hitter, finished 2-for-3 with three RBI. Gray added 2 RBI while Evan Russell added three more. Tennessee’s lineup, one that combined for 11 hits, only struck out twice.

The win was the beginning of a 10-game homestand for the Vols. Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Wednesday against UNC Asheville. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

