LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — In order for Loudon to reach its goals this season, the Redskins will have to play sound football.

“We don’t have a difference maker and in years past we’ve had a team go to the quarterfinals and semifinals,” said Loudon head coach Jeff Harig. “We’ve had some guys that defy coaching. All you gotta do is give them the ball. They can make people miss and make plays on defense. I don’t know if we have one of those guys so discipline and execution are kind of going to be some things that our guys have to embrace to be successful.”

Loudon returns eight starters on both sides of the ball, but finding the right identity starts with the 17 seniors.

“It’s a big senior class for us, but once again, they’re the leaders of this,” said Harig. “They gotta be the ones that embrace it. That’s still our challenge as we go through camp.”

The Redskins transition from playing in 3A to joining 4A, which opens up an opportunity to make a run in the playoffs.

“We haven’t won a championship in a while, and Alcoa has a lot to do with that,” said Harig. “Our goal is to head to Anderson County or Greeneville or Elizabethton for the semifinals.”

Loudon hits the road for its season opener to play Greenback on Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.