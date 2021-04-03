ETSU could be leaning towards Tennessee assistant for head coaching position

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 Sports has learned Tennessee Volunteers assistant coach Desmond Oliver could be the leader in the clubhouse to become the next head coach at East Tennessee State University.

Oliver is in his seventh year as an assistant coach at Tennessee under head coach Rick Barnes who regularly points to Oliver’s wide-ranging contributions as an essential component of the Volunteers’ success during that span.

A native of Buffalo, New York, he has played a key role in Tennessee winning 92 games over the last four seasons while making three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen in 2019.

Sources tell News Channel 11 Sports that Oliver has already spoken thru Zoom to ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter, Doc Sander, and University President Dr. Brian Noland.

The 52-year-old Oliver is directly responsible for bringing NBA draft picks Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, and Jordan Bone to Knoxville.