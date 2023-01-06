TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit following a swimming accident in Florida this week, KNWA’s Alyssa Orange reported on Twitter.

According to reports, Hillis went into the water at a beach in Pensacola to rescue his children from drowning. His children are said to be safe.

Hillis was airlifted to an area hospital and remained unconscious in the ICU on Thursday, according to Orange.

“I just want to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” his uncle, Greg Hillis wrote in a post that Orange shared on Twitter. “He is still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs, but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started.”

The 36-year-old Peyton Hillis was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos in 2008 and spent time with the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.

During his career, he had 2,832 rushing yards, 1,050 receiving yards, scored 26 touchdowns and was on the cover of the Madden 12 video game.