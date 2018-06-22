Fan injured by flying hot dog at Phillies game
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WCMH/AP) — It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.
Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.
"And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam! It hit me like a ton of bricks," McVay told WPVI-TV. "My glasses flew. Be aware, because you never know. I mean, you would think - I would understand a baseball, but not a hot dog."
McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.
She left the game to get checked out and was diagnosed with a small hematoma. She doesn't plan legal action.
The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.
