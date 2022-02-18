MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut and Heritage girls basketball were close for three quarters, but the Lady Admirals used free throws to come out victorious 59-52.

The game was tied with just seconds left in the first half. That’s when Avery Strickland buried a three at the buzzer to give Farragut a 23-20 lead into the break.

Farragut attempted 29 free throws in the game. The Lady Admirals sunk 26 of them. Strickland led the way with 24 points. Keeleigh Rogers poured in 15.

UP NEXT: Farragut will face Bearden in the district finals on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Heritage will clash with William Blount on Monday at 6 p.m.