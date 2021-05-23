Farragut junior Avery Flatford delivers no-hitter; Admirals punch ticket to state

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Avery Flatford stood tall in the circle punching the center of her glove victoriously as she watched the ball make its way into centerfielder Avery Strickland’s glove for the final out of the game. Flatford just completed another no-hitter, this time sending the Admirals to states.

Flatford struck out 16 in crafting a no-hitter as the Admirals took a 2-0 triumph over Tennessee High.

“She was very dominant today, she was not fooling around,” Admirals head coach Nick Green said. “She was hitting strike zone consistently and she did what she’s supposed to do.”



The Admirals junior completed the no-hitter with just 76 pitches in the 7 inning game, allowing just one walk.

“I was going one pitch at a time, strike or ball it didn’t matter I was going to keep attacking the zone,” Flaford said.



The Lady Ads ace was aided by her stellar defense, which shined brightest in the sixth inning. The Vikings threatened to end the no-hitter sending a shot down the third baseline but senior Cameron Young throttled that attempt, making a diving stop before hurling the ball from her knees to first for the out.



“Cameron set the tone in the sixth inning,” Flaford said. “Those outs she got were very important to the tempo of the game.”

Young’s sixth innings heroics would continue through the bottom of the inning when she sent a ball deep to right-center resulting in the Admirals first run of the night, the would-be game winner.

“It was a big night for Cameron,” Green said. “Made a great play in the field, made a great play on offense.”



The win snapped a twelve-year stretch in which the Admirals did not qualify for the state tournament.

“I’m just so proud of my team,” Flatford said. “This is awesome, it’s an awesome feeling.”



UP NEXT: The Lady Admirals open State Tournament play Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Dickinson County