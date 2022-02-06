HARTFORD, Conn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols were outscored 23-11 by UConn in the third quarter inevitably leading to a 75-6 loss. UT has now lost its past three road games.

Tennessee struggled out of the gate. UT only shot 25% from the field in the first quarter and missed the last five shots of the period. UConn jumped used it to take a 15-10 lead into the second quarter.

The Lady Vols were beaten at their own game in the first half. UConn out-rebounded Tennessee 25-17 in the first half. The Huskies held a 32-25 lead at the break.

UConn started the second half on a 14-0 run in part because the Lady Vols started the half 0-for-6 with four turnovers. The Huskies held a commanding 55-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

UConn maintained its lead in the fourth quarter. Tennessee couldn’t contain Azzi Fudd. She poured in a career-high 25 points. Jordan Horston was the only Lady Vol to score in double-digits at 26 points.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols look to rebound against Missouri when they host the Tigers on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.