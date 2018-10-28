FINAL: Vols fall to the Gamecocks 27-24

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

COLUMBIA (WATE) - In the last six meetings, the average margin of victory between Tennessee and South Carolina has been 3.3 points. This year's matchup added to the recent pattern.

Tennessee gave up its lead with under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter as South Carolina won 27-24 on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Tennessee's defense quieted the home crowd in the first quarter as Daniel Bituli deflected Jake Bentley's pass, leading to an interception for Shy Tuttle. It was the senior defensive tackle's first career interception at Tennessee.

The Vols would turn the turnover into a touchdown. Jarrett Gaurantano capped of a 6-play drive with a 5 yard pass to Eli Wolf in the end zone, giving the tight end his first career score and the Vols a 7-0 lead. The touchdown also marked Tennessee's first offensive score in the first quarter this season.



After the Gamecocks responded with an 11-play drive that ended with a 19 yard field goal, Guarantano went back to work. The redshirt sophomore quarterback, who left last week's 58-21 loss to Alabama with an upper body injury, drove the Vols down the field on a 15-play, 71 yard scoring drive. Tennessee went 4-4 on third downs before Guarantano connected with Jauan Jennings for a 6 yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. Jennings was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for placing the ball on the Gamecocks defender after the catch.

The penalty gave South Carolina the ball on their own 40 yard line with 2:11 left in the first half. The Gamecocks used that to their advantage, driving 60 yards in 8 plays. Bentley found Deebo Samuel for a 3 yard score with 49 seconds left in the first half.

After a blocked extra point by Tuttle, Tennessee went into halftime leading 14-9 while averaging 5.2 yards per carry, better than twice their average entering Saturday.

Just like the first half, Tennessee struck first in second half. Carlin Fils-aime, a running back who had moved to defensive back in the offseason, returned to the offensive backfield for the first time this season on Saturday. The junior made an impact in his first game back, taking an end-around sweep for a 14 yard touchdown.

South Carolina would respond. Rico Dowdle rushed 1 yard for a score, trimming Tennessee's lead to 21-16 in the third quarter. While the Gamecocks drive took just 1:57 off the clock, the Vols continued to use of time on the ensuing drive. Tennessee used up 6 minutes and 18 seconds in 13 plays before Brent Cimaglia kicked a 45 yard field goal.

The Gamecocks fired back, once again needing less than two minutes to reach the end zone. South Carolina went from their own 25 yard line to Tennessee's 2 with a 73 yard pass from Bentley to Bryan Edwards. Ty'Son Williams ended the drive with a 1 yard score before Bentley ran in a 2-point conversion to tie the game 24-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Before the touchdown, Tennessee appeared to force a fumble at the goal line that was recovered by Daniel Bituli. The officials ruled the ball down at the 1 yard line.

Tennessee converted a trio of third downs before Guarantano's 4th and 7 pass attempt was deflected, giving the Gamecocks the ball on their own 35 yard line with 13:07 left to play.

South Carolina took its first lead in the game soon after, chipping in a 25 yard field goal with under six minutes to play in the game.