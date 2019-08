Denny Hamlin (11) leads the field down the back straight during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Last night’s race was extra special for some local emergency responders.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos to Facebook, showing personnel taking in the sights and sounds from Bristol Motor Speedway.

The sheriff’s office says NASCAR gave tickets to the race for all the agencies that responded to the fiery plane crash on Thursday involving NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.