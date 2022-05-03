KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rennia Davis, a prolific scorer at the University of Tennessee and top 10 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, is in search of a new team after she was waived Tuesday by the Minnesota Lynx.

The Minnesota Lynx announced that Davis was one of several waived players ahead of the start of the 26th WNBA season on Friday, along with 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield and four others.

Named to the Coaches’ All-SEC First Team in her final two seasons at Tennessee, Davis is one of four players in Lady Vols’ history to rank in the career top 10 for points per game, rebounds and rebounds per game.

She finished her Tennessee career with the fourth-most double doubles, the fifth most 20-point games and ninth most made field goals in program history.

Davis was selected ninth overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft and signed a three-year contract. The Jacksonville, Florida native missed the entire 2021 season due to a stress fracture in her foot which required surgery.

She suited up for teams in Israel and Australia during this past offseason before rejoining the Lynx in preseason. She appeared in two preseason games with the Lynx ahead of the 2022 season, recording 13 points in 11 rebounds in a win over the Las Vegas Aces just two days before she was cut from the team.