Former Lady Vols striker Shaw wins top goalscorer award in France

Panama midfielder Katherine Castillo (5) and Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw battle for the ball during the first half of the third place match of the CONCACAF women’s World Cup qualifying tournament, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former University of Tennessee Lady Vol Khadija “Bunny” Shaw has won the Golden Boot award for scoring the most goals in France’s top soccer league this season.

The 24-year-old Jamaican international notched 22 goals in 22 games for FC Girondins de Bordeaux during the 2020-21 season. Shaw has scored 31 goals in 33 professional appearances for Bordeaux since signing a two-year contract in June 2019 following two seasons at Tennessee.

Shaw is the first Bordeaux player to win the Golden Boot award.

Shaw transferred to the University of Tennessee in 2017 after two years of junior college at Eastern Florida State College. She was named to the All-SEC first team in both her seasons on Rocky Top and was awarded SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2018. Shaw provided 27 goals and 11 assists in 35 career games for the Lady Vols.

The talismanic striker is also the Jamaican National Team’s all-time leading goalscorer with 42 goals in 30 international matches. Her prolific scoring record helped Jamaica to their first ever Women’s World Cup appearance in 2019.

Her explosive start to her professional career has seemingly caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Washington Post writer Steven Goff reported in April that English powerhouse Manchester City is nearing a deal for the Spanish Town-native.