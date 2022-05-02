KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee native Andre Turrentine is peddling his way back to his home state.

The former Ohio State safety announced on social media that he has committed to the Vols. Turrentine redshirted his freshman season with the Buckeyes and will have four years of eligbitly. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back was a four-star prospect out of Ensworth and was the No. 9 rated safety in his class.

During his junior year of high school, Turrentine led the Tigers in tackles with 73 to help his team to the TSSAA Division II-AAA State Semifinal.