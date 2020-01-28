Former UT coaches Sherrer, Dooley making move to New York Giants

FILE- In this Sept. 22, 2012, file photo, Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Akron in Knoxville, Tenn. Dooley working from the press box Saturday as he recovers from hip surgery, the rest of his staff is preparing to adjust to his absence from the sidelines. The change in routine comes as the Volunteers prepare for a critical game at No. 19 Mississippi State. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pair of coaches with University of Tennessee ties are reportedly making a move to the Big Apple.

According to multiple reports, linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer has taken the inside linebackers coaching position with the NFL’s New York Giants. Sherrer posted to Twitter on Monday acknowledging the move.

Sherrer will join new Giants coach Joe Judge’s staff after serving under UT coach Jeremy Pruitt since the two were coaching at Hoover (Alabama) High School in 2005.

Pruitt and Sherrer were also teammates at the University of Alabama. The two reunited for the last two seasons at Tennessee.

Former head coach of the Vols Derek Dooley is expected to join Sherrer in New York.

Dooley coached the Vols from 2010 to 2012. He was 15-21 in his three seasons. He was fired before the final game of the 2012 season.

Dooley spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator Missouri.

The move to the Giants will be the third coaching stint for Dooley in the NFL. He was tight ends coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2005 to 2006 under current Alabama coach Nick Saban and was wide receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2017 under Jason Garrett.

Garrett has been named the offensive coordinator for the Giants after leaving the Cowboys this past season.