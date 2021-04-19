Former Vol basketball player Lucas Campbell joins ETSU staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – After six seasons on Rocky Top, four as a player and two as a graduate assistant, Lucas Campbell is leaving Knoxville to reunite with his former coach Desmond Oliver at ETSU.

The former Vol and CAK standout rejoins Oliver as the director of basketball operations.

“I’ve worked with Lucas for the last six years. Over that time he’s shown me that he’s one of those blue-collar and hardworking guys,” said Oliver in a press release. “He knows what I want to do here at ETSU, and he knows the standard I intend to set.”

Campbell played sparingly on Rocky Top following a standout high school career at CAK where he earned District 4-AA MVP honors as a senior after helping lead CAK to a 23-9 record including the District 4-AA tournament championship.

Campbell played in 16 games scoring 15 points spread out over four seasons for UT.