Fox Toyota Player of the Week: Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Carlitos Lopez opens season with all-around performance

Carlitos Lopez just about did it all in Gatlinburg-Pittman’s season opener on Friday.

The Highlanders wide receiver and defensive back totaled 133 receiving yards and one touchdown on five catches and still had enough in the tank to show out on defense.

Lopez recorded 16 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles and 1 blocked punt in Gatlinburg-Pittman’s 46-6 win over Hampton.

“We just all hung together and we all read our keys and we executed,” Lopez said.

Gatlinburg-Pittman hosts The King’s Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

WATE will crown another Fox Toyota Player of the Week next Wednesday for Week 2.