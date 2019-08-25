Fox Toyota Player of the Week Nominees: Week One

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Week one of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Fox Toyota Player of the Week Nominees:

  • Dakota Fawver, Central Quarterback
  • 21 of 33 with 367 passing yards and five touchdowns
  • Keaton Harig, Loudon Quarterback
    14 of 20 with 207 passing yards and four touchdowns
  • Carlitos Lopez, Gatlinburg-Pitman two-way player
    Offense: five catches for 133 yards and one touchdown
    Defense: 16 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and one blocked punt

Our Week one winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 28th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter