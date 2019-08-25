Fox Toyota Player of the Week Nominees: Week One

Week one of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Fox Toyota Player of the Week Nominees:
- Dakota Fawver, Central Quarterback
- 21 of 33 with 367 passing yards and five touchdowns
- Keaton Harig, Loudon Quarterback
14 of 20 with 207 passing yards and four touchdowns
- Carlitos Lopez, Gatlinburg-Pitman two-way player
Offense: five catches for 133 yards and one touchdown
Defense: 16 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and one blocked punt
Our Week one winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 28th.