Fox Toyota Player of the Week Nominees: Week One

Week one of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Fox Toyota Player of the Week Nominees:

Dakota Fawver, Central Quarterback

21 of 33 with 367 passing yards and five touchdowns

Keaton Harig, Loudon Quarterback

14 of 20 with 207 passing yards and four touchdowns

14 of 20 with 207 passing yards and four touchdowns Carlitos Lopez, Gatlinburg-Pitman two-way player

Offense: five catches for 133 yards and one touchdown

Defense: 16 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and one blocked punt

Our Week one winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 28th.