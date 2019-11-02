Friday Frenzy high school football first round playoff schedule

The high school football playoffs have arrived in Tennessee and once again, the Knoxville area have a handful of teams with a serious shot at a state title.
Playoff games begin Nov. 8 while the Division II-AAA opening round begins Nov. 15.
Class 6A
William Blount (4-6) at Dobyns Bennett (8-2)
Bearden (4-6) at McMinn Co. (9-1)
Bradley Central (7-3) at Farragut (5-5)
Science Hill (4-6) at Maryville (10-0)
Class 5A
Gibbs (7-3) at Tennessee High (9-1)
David Crockett (7-3) at Central (8-2)
Halls (7-3) at Daniel Boone (6-4)
Chereokee (6-4) at South-Doyle (7-3)
Lenoir City (1-9) at Powell (10-0)
Fulton (3-7) at Rhea Co. (8-2)
Walker Valley (4-6) at West (9-1)
Oak Ridge (5-5) at Soddy-Daisy (6-4)
Class 4A
Howard (7-3) at Greeneville (8-2)
Grainger (6-4) at Anderson Co. (9-1)
Class 3A
Kingston (6-4) at Chuckey-Doak (6-4)
Johnson County (4-6) at Austin-East (7-3)
Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2) at Unicoi Co. (6-4)
West Greene (5-5) at Alcoa (9-1)
York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (10-0)
Sweetwater (7-3) at Smith Co. (6-4)
Class 2A
Cumberland Gap (4-6) at Hampton (8-2)
Sullivan North (5-5) at Oneida (6-4)
Rockwood (5-5) at South Greene (9-1)
Tellico Plains (3-7) at Watertown (8-2)
Class 1A
Harriman (3-7) at Cloudland (5-5)
Jellico (3-7) at Oliver Springs (8-2)
Coalfield (7-3) at Hancock Co. (3-7)
Unaka (2-8) at Greenback (8-2)
Division II-AAA
Catholic (7-3) at MUS (9-1)
Division II-AA
Goodpasture (4-6) at Grace Christian (8-2)
Webb (3-6) at CPA (4-6)
CAK (8-2) at Chattanooga Christian (6-3)
Division II-A
King’s Academy (6-4) Bye