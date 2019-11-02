Friday Frenzy high school football first round playoff schedule

The high school football playoffs have arrived in Tennessee and once again, the Knoxville area have a handful of teams with a serious shot at a state title.

Playoff games begin Nov. 8 while the Division II-AAA opening round begins Nov. 15.

Class 6A

William Blount (4-6) at Dobyns Bennett (8-2)

Bearden (4-6) at McMinn Co. (9-1)

Bradley Central (7-3) at Farragut (5-5)

Science Hill (4-6) at Maryville (10-0)

Class 5A

Gibbs (7-3) at Tennessee High (9-1)

David Crockett (7-3) at Central (8-2)

Halls (7-3) at Daniel Boone (6-4)

Chereokee (6-4) at South-Doyle (7-3)

Lenoir City (1-9) at Powell (10-0)

Fulton (3-7) at Rhea Co. (8-2)

Walker Valley (4-6) at West (9-1)

Oak Ridge (5-5) at Soddy-Daisy (6-4)

Class 4A

Howard (7-3) at Greeneville (8-2)

Grainger (6-4) at Anderson Co. (9-1)

Class 3A

Kingston (6-4) at Chuckey-Doak (6-4)

Johnson County (4-6) at Austin-East (7-3)

Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2) at Unicoi Co. (6-4)

West Greene (5-5) at Alcoa (9-1)

York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (10-0)

Sweetwater (7-3) at Smith Co. (6-4)

Class 2A

Cumberland Gap (4-6) at Hampton (8-2)

Sullivan North (5-5) at Oneida (6-4)

Rockwood (5-5) at South Greene (9-1)

Tellico Plains (3-7) at Watertown (8-2)

Class 1A

Harriman (3-7) at Cloudland (5-5)

Jellico (3-7) at Oliver Springs (8-2)

Coalfield (7-3) at Hancock Co. (3-7)

Unaka (2-8) at Greenback (8-2)

Division II-AAA

Catholic (7-3) at MUS (9-1)

Division II-AA

Goodpasture (4-6) at Grace Christian (8-2)

Webb (3-6) at CPA (4-6)

CAK (8-2) at Chattanooga Christian (6-3)

Division II-A

King’s Academy (6-4) Bye

