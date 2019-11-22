Friday Frenzy high school football state quarterfinals schedule (Nov. 22)

The high school football state quarterfinals take center stage across the state on Friday night. Out of the 12 area teams to reach the third round, 11 are taking on teams they played during the regular season.

The only exception is Maryville, who will meet Dobyns-Bennett for the first time since 2016. The Rebels took down Dobyns-Bennett twice that season, once in the regular season before eliminating them in the second round of the playoffs.

All games start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22.

Class 6A

Maryville (12-0) at Dobyns-Bennett (10-2)

Blackman (8-4) at Oakland (12-0)

Ravenwood (11-1) at Brentwood (10-2)

Whitehaven (10-1) at Houston (12-0)

Class 5A

Central (10-2) at South-Doyle (9-3)

West (11-1) at Powell (12-0)

Summit (10-2) at Shelbyville (11-1)

Dyer County (10-2) at Henry County (10-2)

Class 4A

Greeneville (10-2) at Elizabethton (12-0)

DeKalb County (8-4) at Nolensville (10-2)

Hardin County (11-1) at Springfield (9-3)

Crockett County (8-4) at Haywood (11-1)

Class 3A

Austin-East (9-3) at Alcoa (11-1)

Red Bank (10-1) at Loudon (12-0)

Giles County (6-6) at Pearl-Cohn (12-0)

Woodale (10-2) at Covington (10-2)

Class 2A

Oneida (8-4) at Meigs County (11-1)

Trousdale County (10-1) at Watertown (10-2)

Riverside (7-5) at Forrest (12-0)

Fairley (10-2) at Peabody (12-0)

Class 1A

Oliver Springs (10-2) at Greenback (10-2)

Gordonsville (5-7) at South Pittsburg (11-0)

Huntingdon (12-0) at Huntland (9-3)

West Carroll (8-4) at Lake County (12-0)

Division II-A

Davidson Academy (9-2) at Friendship Christian (9-2)

USJ (9-3) at Nashville Christian (11-0)

Division II-AA

Lipscomb Academy (7-5) at CPA (6-6)

Lausanne (7-4) at ECS (11-1)

Division II-AAA

Ensworth (8-3) at McCallie (9-2)

MBA (7-4) at MUS (10-1)