Friday Frenzy high school football state semifinals schedule (Nov. 29)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A trip to the high school football state championship game is on the line for six area teams on Friday night. Alcoa and Central are both trying to defend their BlueCross Bowl crown while Greenback, Loudon, Maryville and West are looking to start new streaks of their own.

Lake County, Loudon and South Pittsburg appeared in the first TSSAA playoffs in 1969 (four team playoff in three classes). Loudon won the Class AA championship and South Pittsburg won the Class A championship that season. Loudon’s last state final appearance came in in 1975.

Maryville has only failed to make the playoff field 11 times in the 51 year history of the TSSAA football playoffs (40 appearances). Alcoa has made 33 appearances.

The last time that the BlueCross Bowl championship games did not include either Maryville or Alcoa was 2003. Including 2019, the two schools have a combined 73 playoff appearances. In those 73 appearances, the teams have advanced to the championship game 44 times.

This is the third semifinal meeting between Greenback and South Pittsburg in the last four years. Greenback prevailed in 2016 and 2017.

Alcoa has won five straight playoff games against Loudon. Loudon’s only win over Alcoa in the playoffs was a 21-10 victory in the second round on Nov. 12, 1999.

This is the sixth consecutive meeting between Maryville and Oakland in the state semifinals. Oakland has prevailed in two of the meetings (2016, 2018).

Previous playoff meetings:

Matchup Meetings Years Alcoa/Loudon 8 1988, 1989, 1999, 2000, 2005,

2008, 2009, 2010 Greenback/South Pittsburg 7 1985, 1990, 1991, 1992, 2011,

2016, 2017 Maryville/Oakland 5 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Huntingdon/Lake Co. 3 2009, 2010, 2012 Springfield/Haywood 2 2017, 2018 Central/West 2 2003, 2014 Ravenwood/Houston 1 2016 Pearl Cohn/Covington 1 2017 Meigs Co./Trousdale Co. 1 2018

All games start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29

The WATE Sports team will recap the semifinals on Friday Frenzy starting Friday at 11:14 p.m. ET.

Class 6A

Oakland (13-0) at Maryville (13-0)

Houston (13-0) at Ravenwood (12-1)

Class 5A

West (12-1) at Central (11-2)

Dyer County (11-2) at Summit (11-2)

Class 4A

Nolensville (11-2) at Elizabethton (13-0)

Haywood (12-1) at Springfield (10-3)

Class 3A

Loudon (13-0) at Alcoa (12-1)

Covington (11-2) at Pearl-Cohn (13-0)

Class 2A

Trousdale County (11-1) at Meigs County (12-1)

Peabody (13-0) at Riverside (8-5)

Class 1A

South Pittsburg (12-0) at Greenback (11-2)

Lake County (13-0) at Huntingdon (13-0)