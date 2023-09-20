KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Riding a breakout season, Halls win over Carter last week was propelled by the work of Amari Lethgo.

The sophomore quarterback went 9-of-16 passing for 275 yards. Broken down, the nine passes he connected an average of 30.5 yards per pass.

Lethgo gives the credit to his teammates for those type of numbers, “My receivers have been getting open so it makes it easy throws for me, and they get a lot of yards after they catch so it makes it easy,” said the sophomore.

The quarterback also credits the Red Devils’ offensive line for setting him up for success, “Whenever I know that they’re blocking for me, I know that they protect me and always have my back I mean it gives me a lot to feed off of and I always know that they got me.

Halls relied more on the passing game to kick off the year, but Lethgo has gotten more opportunities to put it in the air over the last few weeks. His play in week five against Carter resulted in five touchdowns.

Though it’s his first full year starting at quarterback, Halls Head Coach Brent Hughes has expressed trust and respect as a quarterback, “Whenever I know everybody’s behind me I mean it feels good, it means that everyone believes in me and they expect a lot out of me so I have to provide,” said Lethgo.

The Red Devils look to remain undefeated as they kick off the back half of theirregular season with a rival matchup against Powell.