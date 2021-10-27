KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Tommy Winton III is the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

When Knoxville Catholic senior Tommy Winton III takes the field it’s with a purpose. “I just know I’m doing it for everybody else, I’m not doing it for me,” he said.

Winton attacked each day with a team-first mentality. Winton plays multiple positions for the Fighting Irish including back-up quarterback, on defense as a safety, and his favorite position wide receiver. “He’s voted a team captain for a reason,” said Catholic head football coach Korey Mobbs.

Recruited as a receiver, Winton’s ability to make big plays using his hands and speed has garnered multiple offers from division one programs including nine offers from power five schools.

“His ability to separate with defensive backs is different than others. When he catches the football it’s breaking those tackles because of how strong his legs are,” said Mobbs.

While he plays for his ten brothers on the field, it’s his sisters in the stands who motivate him to play at the next level. “I just want to give them the world that’s all it is,” said Winton.

Winton said his three sisters come to every game to cheer him on. They are the first people he sees after the game too. They even braved the rain at Powell high school to see Winton shine in one of the best games of his senior season. He found the end zone three times, recording seven catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He also got it done on the ground with three carries for 46 yards and a score.