Friday Frenzy Week 1 football preview

The high school football season has arrived in Tennessee. Between 342 teams in the state, 1,767 games have been scheduled for the 2019 regular season. Week 1 will feature 180 games across Tennessee, featuring several area rivalry showdowns. The Greater Knoxville area will also have two region matchups in the first week of action (Halls at Gibbs, Maryville at William Blount).
One rarity in the schedule this week involves Whitwell, which plays their first two games of the season on the road within the same week. They played at East Ridge on Wednesday and will travel to face Bledsoe County on Saturday.
WATE 6 On Your Side will be traveling around the area once again this season highlighting our Friday Frenzy Team of the Week. This season, we’re starting in Corryton where the Gibbs Eagles have high hopes for 2019. Gibbs begins its season with a key game against the Halls Red Devils.
Each game starts at 7:30 p.m. unless written otherwise.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Greeneville at Powell, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Farragut at Bradley Central
Volunteer at CAK
Cocke County at Campbell County
Chuckey-Doak at Catholic
Cleveland at Central
Union County at Cherokee
Pigeon Forge at Claiborne
Anderson County at Clinton
Wartburg Central at Coalfield
Hampton at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Halls at Gibbs (Friday Frenzy Team of the Week)
Cumberland Gap at Grainger
Loudon at Greenback
Lenoir City at Heritage
Sevier County at Jefferson County
Walker Valley at Karns
Harriman at Kingston
Morristown East at Morristown West
Hardin Valley at Oak Ridge
Oliver Springs at Oneida
Carter at Rhea County
Cumberland County at Scott
Tellico Plains at Sequoyah
King’s Academy at Seymour
Grace Christian at Stone Memorial
Meigs County at Sweetwater
Austin-East at Webb
Northview Academy at West Greene
Maryville at William Blount
Saturday, Aug. 24
Alcoa at Blackman, 7 p.m.
South-Doyle at Fulton
Bearden at West