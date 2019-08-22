Friday Frenzy Week 1 football preview

The high school football season has arrived in Tennessee. Between 342 teams in the state, 1,767 games have been scheduled for the 2019 regular season. Week 1 will feature 180 games across Tennessee, featuring several area rivalry showdowns. The Greater Knoxville area will also have two region matchups in the first week of action (Halls at Gibbs, Maryville at William Blount).

One rarity in the schedule this week involves Whitwell, which plays their first two games of the season on the road within the same week. They played at East Ridge on Wednesday and will travel to face Bledsoe County on Saturday.

WATE 6 On Your Side will be traveling around the area once again this season highlighting our Friday Frenzy Team of the Week. This season, we’re starting in Corryton where the Gibbs Eagles have high hopes for 2019. Gibbs begins its season with a key game against the Halls Red Devils.

Each game starts at 7:30 p.m. unless written otherwise.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Greeneville at Powell, 7 p.m.



Friday, Aug. 23

Farragut at Bradley Central

Volunteer at CAK

Cocke County at Campbell County

Chuckey-Doak at Catholic

Cleveland at Central

Union County at Cherokee

Pigeon Forge at Claiborne

Anderson County at Clinton

Wartburg Central at Coalfield

Hampton at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Halls at Gibbs (Friday Frenzy Team of the Week)

Cumberland Gap at Grainger

Loudon at Greenback

Lenoir City at Heritage

Sevier County at Jefferson County

Walker Valley at Karns

Harriman at Kingston

Morristown East at Morristown West

Hardin Valley at Oak Ridge

Oliver Springs at Oneida

Carter at Rhea County

Cumberland County at Scott

Tellico Plains at Sequoyah

King’s Academy at Seymour

Grace Christian at Stone Memorial

Meigs County at Sweetwater

Austin-East at Webb

Northview Academy at West Greene

Maryville at William Blount



Saturday, Aug. 24

Alcoa at Blackman, 7 p.m.

South-Doyle at Fulton

Bearden at West

