Friday Frenzy Week 10 high school football schedule

The high school football regular season is winding down and with two weeks left, a trip to the playoffs could be on the line for several teams on Friday night.
WATE Sports Director Marshall Hughes and sports anchor Jordan Crammer will recap Week 10 with a new edition of Friday Frenzy on Friday at 11:14 p.m. ET.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Oak Ridge (5-3) at Powell (8-0)
Friday, Oct. 25
Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-1) at Alcoa (7-1)
Morristown West (1-7) at Bearden (2-6)
Catholic (5-3) at Brentwood (7-1)
Webb (3-4) at Chattanooga Christian (4-3)
Campbell County (4-4) at Clinton (0-8)
Anderson County (7-1) at East Hamilton (6-2)
West (7-1) at Fulton (2-6)
Carter (3-5) at Gibbs (5-3)
CAK (6-2) at Grace Christian (7-1)
Midway (5-3) at Greenback (6-2)
Grainger (5-3) at Greeneville (6-2)
Farragut (4-4) at Hardin Valley (2-6)
Oakdale (1-7) at Harriman (2-7)
Ooltewah (2-5) at Heritage (0-8)
Rhea County (6-2) at Karns (2-6)
Chattanooga Grace (2-5) at King’s Academy (5-4)
Pigeon Forge (1-7) at Kingston (5-3)
McMinn County (8-0) at Maryville (8-0)
Cocke County at Morristown East
Coalfield (6-2) at Oliver Springs (6-2)
Halls (5-3) at Sevier County (2-6)
Lenoir City (1-7) at Seymour (4-4)
Central (8-0) at South-Doyle (6-2)
Sweetwater (5-3) at Tellico Plains (3-5)
Sullivan Central (2-6) at Union County (3-5)
Loudon (8-0) at Walker Valley (4-4)
Sunbright (3-5) at Wartburg Central (3-5)
Cleveland (3-5) at William Blount (2-6)
Week 10 Open Dates
Austin-East (6-3)
Jefferson County (3-6)
Northview Academy (1-8)
Scott (3-6)