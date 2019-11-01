Friday Frenzy Week 11 high school football schedule

Playoffs are on the line for several area teams as the final week of the high school regular season has arrived.

WATE Sports Director Marshall Hughes will host a new edition of Friday Frenzy on Friday at 11:14 p.m. to see who came out on top in Week 11.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Coalfield 22, Oneida 14

Friday, Nov. 1

Dobyns Bennett (8-1) at Alcoa (8-1)

Sequoyah (0-9) at Anderson County (8-1)

Northview Academy (1-8) at Austin-East (6-3)

Tellico Plains (3-6) at Bledsoe County (6-3)

Webb (3-5) at CAK (7-2)

Sevier County (2-7) at Carter (3-6)

Father Ryan (2-7) at Catholic (6-3)

Karns (2-7) at Clinton (1-8)

Volunteer (3-6) at Cocke County (1-8)

Morristown East (3-6) at David Crockett (7-2)

Jefferson County (3-6) at Farragut (4-5)

Oak Ridge (5-4) at Fulton (2-7)

Kingston (6-3) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-2)

Central (8-1) at Gibbs (6-3)

Boyd Buchanan (8-1) at Grace Christian (7-2)

Union County (4-5) at Grainger (5-4)

Seymour (5-4) at Halls (6-3)

William Blount (3-6) at Lenoir City (1-8)

Heritage (0-9) at Maryville (9-0)

Wartburg Central (4-5) at Meigs County (8-1)

Hardin Valley (3-6) at Morristown West (1-8)

Greenback (7-2) at Oakdale (1-8)

Midway (5-4) at Oliver Springs (7-2)

Scott (3-6) at Pigeon Forge (1-8)

Loudon (9-0) at Red Bank (8-0)

Cumberland Gap (4-5) at Rockwood (4-5)

Bearden (3-6) at Science Hill (4-5)

Powell (9-0) at South-Doyle (7-2)

Greeneville (7-2) at Sullivan East (1-8)

Signal Mountain (4-5) at Sweetwater (6-3)

Campbell County (4-5) at West (8-1)

Week 11 Open Dates

Harriman

King’s Academy

