Friday Frenzy Week 2 football preview

Thursday, Aug. 29
King’s Academy at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Lenoir City at Loudon
Cocke County at Northview Academy
Grainger at Pigeon Forge
Friday, Aug. 30
Austin-East at Alcoa
Campbell County at Carter
Hardin Valley at Cleveland
CAK at Clinton
Greeneville at Daniel Boone
Oak Ridge at Dobyns Bennett
West at Farragut
Central at Fulton
Karns at Halls
Morristown East at Jefferson County
Bearden at Maryville
Webb at McCallie
Tellico Plains at McMinn Central
Greenback at Meigs County
William Blount at Morristown West
Kingston at Oliver Springs
York Institute at Oneida
Anderson County at Powell (Friday Frenzy Team of the Week)
Heritage at Sevier County
Gibbs at Seymour
Grace Christian at South-Doyle
Coalfield at Stone Memorial
Rockwood at Sweetwater
Claiborne at Union County
Harriman at Wartburg Central
Saturday, Aug. 30
Catholic vs. Fort Thomas Highlands, KY (at Corbin High School)