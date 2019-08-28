Friday Frenzy Week 2 football preview

Breaking News
Thursday, Aug. 29

King’s Academy at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Lenoir City at Loudon

Cocke County at Northview Academy

Grainger at Pigeon Forge

Friday, Aug. 30

Austin-East at Alcoa

Campbell County at Carter

Hardin Valley at Cleveland

CAK at Clinton

Greeneville at Daniel Boone

Oak Ridge at Dobyns Bennett

West at Farragut

Central at Fulton

Karns at Halls

Morristown East at Jefferson County

Bearden at Maryville

Webb at McCallie

Tellico Plains at McMinn Central

Greenback at Meigs County

William Blount at Morristown West

Kingston at Oliver Springs

York Institute at Oneida

Anderson County at Powell (Friday Frenzy Team of the Week)

Heritage at Sevier County

Gibbs at Seymour

Grace Christian at South-Doyle

Coalfield at Stone Memorial

Rockwood at Sweetwater

Claiborne at Union County

Harriman at Wartburg Central

Saturday, Aug. 30

Catholic vs. Fort Thomas Highlands, KY (at Corbin High School)

