Friday Frenzy Week 4 schedule

One of, if not, the greatest high school football rivalry in the state of Tennessee will be in the spotlight on Thursday night in Blount County. Maryville will travel to Alcoa for the 91st meeting between the two powers. Alcoa has won 17 state titles, Maryville has won 16 and each are clawing their way to another in 2019.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Maryville at Alcoa, 7 p.m.

South Carolina School for the Deaf at TSD

Friday, Sept. 13

South-Doyle at Anderson County

Fulton at Austin-East

Bradley Central at Bearden

Stone Memorial at CAK

Seymour at Campbell County

Lenoir City at Carter

Morristown West at Cherokee

Sunbright at Coalfield

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Cocke County

Scott at Grainger

Oneida at Greenback

Central at Hardin Valley

William Blount at Heritage

Powell at Karns

Hayesville, NC at Lookout Valley

Clinton at Meigs County

Harriman at Monterey

Gibbs at Morristown East

King’s Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian

Farragut at Oak Ridge

Wartburg Central at Oakdale

Northview Academy at Oliver Springs

Sullivan Central at Pigeon Forge

Kingston at Rockwood

Greeneville at Science Hill

Loudon at Sequoyah

Copper Basin at Tellico Plains

Halls at Union County

David Crockett at Webb, 7 p.m.

Jefferson County at West

Grace Christian at York Institute

Week 4 Open Dates

Catholic

Sevier County

Sweetwater

