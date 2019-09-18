Friday Frenzy Week 5 schedule

Week 5 of the high school football season in East Tennessee has arrived and we still have a handful of teams looking to keep a perfect record. To stay undefeated this week, a win will likely have to come against a region opponent. This week features 168 games across the state and 145 of them are region matchups.

WATE’s Friday Frenzy Team of the Week is Central (4-0), who will host Seymour (1-3).

Thursday, Sept. 19

Halls at Carter

TSD at Alabama School for the Deaf

Friday, Sept. 20

Pigeon Forge at Alcoa

Sweetwater at Brainerd

Silverdale at CAK

Seymour at Central

Heritage at Cleveland

Cocke County at David Crockett

Hardin Valley at Dobyns Bennett

Grainger at Elizabethton

Scott at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Campbell County at Gibbs

Notre Dame at Grace Christian

Oliver Springs at Greenback

Austin-East at Greeneville

Sunbright at Harriman

Anderson County at Howard

Fulton at Karns

Northview Academy at Kingston

Catholic at McCallie

William Blount at McMinn County

Farragut at Morristown West

West at Oak Ridge

Coalfield at Oakdale

Tellico Plains at Polk County

Clinton at Powell

Lenoir City at Rhea County

Jefferson County at Science Hill

South-Doyle at Sevier County

Loudon at Signal Mountain

Morristown East at Tennessee High

Sullivan East at Union County

Midway at Wartburg Central

King’s Academy at Webb School

Week 5 Open Dates

Bearden

Maryville

Webb

