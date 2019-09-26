Friday Frenzy Week 6 high school football schedule

The oldest high school football rivalry in the state of Tennessee will be renewed in Week 6 when Rockwood visits Harriman for the 100th meeting.

The Tigers and Blue Devils started playing in 1921 and have played every year since 1924. Rockwood (1-4) has won that past two games against the Blue Devils (1-4) and has also won nine out of the last ten. The Tigers lead the overall series 57-36-6. WATE Sports Director Marshall Hughes will be live at Harriman High School to feature the Friday Frenzy Team of the Week.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Sevier County (1-3) at William Blount (2-3)

Friday, Sept. 27

Tyner (3-1) at Alcoa (4-1)

Jefferson County (3-2) at Anderson County (4-1)

Brainerd (0-5) at Austin-East (2-3)

Chattanooga Christian (2-2) at CAK (5-0)

South-Doyle (4-1) at Carter (2-3)

Science Hill (2-3) at Catholic (2-2)

Knox Central, KY at Central (5-0)

Maryville (4-0) at Farragut (2-2)

Trinity Home School, TN at Gatlinburg-Pittman (5-0)

Rhea County (4-0) at Gibbs (3-2)

Coalfield (4-1) at Gordonsville (1-4)

Powell (5-0) at Halls (5-0)

West (5-0) at Hardin Valley (1-4)

Rockwood (1-4) at Harriman (1-4)

Campbell County (3-2) at Karns (1-4)

Friendship Christian (3-2) at King’s Academy (3-2)

Stone Memorial (1-4) at Kingston (3-2)

Greenback (3-2) at Lenoir City (1-4)

Polk County (0-5) at Loudon (5-0)

Bearden (0-4) at McMinn County (4-0)

Tellico Plains (3-2) at Midway (3-1)

Union County (2-3) at Northview Academy (0-5)

Clinton (0-5) at Oak Ridge (2-3)

Sullivan North (3-2) at Pigeon Forge (0-4)

Cumberland Gap (0-4) at Scott (2-3)

Heritage (0-5) at Seymour (1-4)

Grace Christian (3-1) at Silverdale (1-3)

Sequoyah (0-5) at Sweetwater (3-1)

Notre Dame (2-2) at Webb (1-3)

Saturday, Sept. 28

Mississippi School for the Deaf at TSD

Week 6 Open Dates (31 teams in Tennessee)

Cocke County

Fulton

Grainger

Greeneville

Morristown East

Morristown West

Oliver Springs

Wartburg Central

