Friday Frenzy Week 6 high school football schedule

The oldest high school football rivalry in the state of Tennessee will be renewed in Week 6 when Rockwood visits Harriman for the 100th meeting.
The Tigers and Blue Devils started playing in 1921 and have played every year since 1924. Rockwood (1-4) has won that past two games against the Blue Devils (1-4) and has also won nine out of the last ten. The Tigers lead the overall series 57-36-6. WATE Sports Director Marshall Hughes will be live at Harriman High School to feature the Friday Frenzy Team of the Week.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Sevier County (1-3) at William Blount (2-3)
Friday, Sept. 27
Tyner (3-1) at Alcoa (4-1)
Jefferson County (3-2) at Anderson County (4-1)
Brainerd (0-5) at Austin-East (2-3)
Chattanooga Christian (2-2) at CAK (5-0)
South-Doyle (4-1) at Carter (2-3)
Science Hill (2-3) at Catholic (2-2)
Knox Central, KY at Central (5-0)
Maryville (4-0) at Farragut (2-2)
Trinity Home School, TN at Gatlinburg-Pittman (5-0)
Rhea County (4-0) at Gibbs (3-2)
Coalfield (4-1) at Gordonsville (1-4)
Powell (5-0) at Halls (5-0)
West (5-0) at Hardin Valley (1-4)
Rockwood (1-4) at Harriman (1-4)
Campbell County (3-2) at Karns (1-4)
Friendship Christian (3-2) at King’s Academy (3-2)
Stone Memorial (1-4) at Kingston (3-2)
Greenback (3-2) at Lenoir City (1-4)
Polk County (0-5) at Loudon (5-0)
Bearden (0-4) at McMinn County (4-0)
Tellico Plains (3-2) at Midway (3-1)
Union County (2-3) at Northview Academy (0-5)
Clinton (0-5) at Oak Ridge (2-3)
Sullivan North (3-2) at Pigeon Forge (0-4)
Cumberland Gap (0-4) at Scott (2-3)
Heritage (0-5) at Seymour (1-4)
Grace Christian (3-1) at Silverdale (1-3)
Sequoyah (0-5) at Sweetwater (3-1)
Notre Dame (2-2) at Webb (1-3)
Saturday, Sept. 28
Mississippi School for the Deaf at TSD
Week 6 Open Dates (31 teams in Tennessee)
Cocke County
Fulton
Grainger
Greeneville
Morristown East
Morristown West
Oliver Springs
Wartburg Central