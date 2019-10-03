Friday Frenzy Week 7 high school football schedule

Knoxville Catholic High School is set for the national spotlight on Thursday.

The Fighting Irish football team will welcome in Brentwood Academy along with ESPN. Catholic will be the first Tennessee high school football program to host an ESPN network since 2016. The Irish (3-2) are coming off a 48-17 win over Science Hill while Brentwood Academy (5-1) is riding a 3-game win streak. The showdown will kickoff Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, unless listed otherwise.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Brentwood Academy (5-1) at Catholic (3-2), 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Bearden (0-5) at Hardin Valley (1-5), 7 p.m. ET

Carter (2-4) at Morristown West (1-4)

TSD at South Carolina School for the Deaf

Friday, Oct. 4

East Ridge (3-2) at Anderson County (5-1)

Powell (6-0) at Campbell County (4-2)

Cherokee (5-1) at Cocke County (1-4)

Wartburg Central (2-3) at Cumberland Gap (0-5)

Science Hill (2-4) at Farragut (2-3)

Sullivan East (0-5) at Grainger (2-3)

Central (6-0) at Halls (5-1)

McMinn County (5-0) at Heritage (0-6)

Dobyns Bennett (5-0) at Jefferson County (3-3)

Walker Valley (2-3) at Lenoir City (1-5)

McMinn Central (2-4) at Loudon (6-0)

Fulton (0-5) at Maryville (5-0)

Coalfield (5-1) at Midway (4-1)

Daniel Boone (1-4) at Morristown East (0-5)

King’s Academy (3-3) at Middle Tennessee Christian (1-5)

Alcoa (5-1) at Northview Academy (0-6)

CAK (5-1) at Notre Dame (2-3)

Karns (1-5) at Oak Ridge (3-3)

Harriman (1-5) at Oliver Springs (3-2)

Rockwood (2-4) at Oneida (4-2)

Gatlinburg-Pittman (6-0) at Pigeon Forge (0-5)

Austin-East (3-3) at Scott (3-3)

Gibbs (3-3) at Sevier County (2-3)

South-Doyle (5-1) at Seymour (2-4)

Greeneville (4-1) at Sullivan Central (1-4)

Union County (3-3) at Sullivan South (3-2)

Red Bank (5-0) at Sweetwater (4-1)

Tyner (3-2) at Tellico Plains (3-3)

Grace Christian (4-1) at Webb (2-3)

Clinton (0-6) at West (6-0)

Elizabethton (5-0) at William Blount (2-4)

Week 7 Open Dates

Greenback

Kingston