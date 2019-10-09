Friday Frenzy Week 8 high school football schedule

It’s bye week season across the state of Tennessee this week as 131 programs have the week off.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Austin-East (4-3) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-0)

Pigeon Forge (0-6) at Northview Academy (0-7)

Friday, Oct. 11

Jefferson County (3-4) at Bearden (1-5)

West Greene (4-2) at Catholic (4-2)

Grace Christian (5-1) at Chattanooga Christian (3-2)

Grainger (3-3) at Chuckey-Doak (4-3)

Greenback (4-2) at Coalfield (6-1)

Rockwood (2-5) at Cumberland County (0-6)

Farragut (3-3) at Dobyns-Bennett (6-0)

Fulton (0-6) at Clinton (0-7)

Sullivan South (4-2) at Greeneville (5-1)

Wartburg Central (2-4) at Jellico (3-3)

Oneida (5-2) at King’s Academy (4-3)

Scott (3-4) at Kingston (4-2)

Bradley Central (5-1) at Maryville (6-0)

Harriman (1-6) at Midway (4-2)

Sevier County (2-4) at Morristown East (0-6)

Sweetwater (4-2) at Polk County (0-6)

Morristown West (1-5) at Science Hill (2-5)

Oliver Springs (4-2) at Sunbright (3-3)

Cocke County (1-5) at Tennessee High (5-1)

Elizabethton (6-0) at Union County (3-4)

Saturday, Oct. 12

Florida School for the Deaf at TSD

Week 8 Open Dates (131 schools in Tennessee)

Alcoa (6-1)

Anderson County (6-1)

Campbell County (4-3)

CAK (6-1)

Carter (3-4)

Central (7-0)

Gibbs (4-3)

Halls (5-2)

Hardin Valley (1-6)

Heritage (0-7)

Karns (1-6)

Lenoir City (1-6)

Loudon (7-0)

Oak Ridge (4-3)

Powell (7-0)

Seymour (3-4)

South-Doyle (5-2)

Tellico Plains (3-4)

Webb (2-4)

West (7-0)

William Blount (2-5)

