John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler missed the Alabama game due to COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee forward John Fulkerson and 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler have been cleared to return ahead of the Vols game against Ole Miss on Wednesday, the program announced.

Fulkerson and Chandler missed the Vols SEC Opener at Tuscaloosa due to COVID-19 related illness. No. 19 Tennessee suffered its third loss of the season and first in conference play after falling to the Crimson Tide in a hard-fought battle, 73-68.

Fulkerson led the team to victory against then-ranked No. 6 Arizona posting a double-double season-high 24 points while adding 10 rebounds.

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler and Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. watch the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Chandler leads the Vols in points per game averaging 14 a contest, shooting 44.4% from the field.

As of right now, all players are expected to be available for Monday’s practice.