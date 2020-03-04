John Fulkerson leads Tennessee to 81-73 upset win at No. 6 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) – John Fulkerson scored a career-high 27 points and Tennessee upset No. 6 Kentucky 81-73 on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

The Vols trailed 42-31 at halftime before scoring 50 points in the second half to snap Kentucky’s eight-game win streak. It is the sixth win for the Vols over the ‘Cats in the last nine games and just the sixth win all-time in Rupp Arena.

Josiah-Jordan James added 16 points while Yves Pons chipped in 15.

Tennessee (17-13, 9-8 SEC) will wrap up the regular season at noon Saturday against No. 17 Auburn in Thompson-Boling Arena.