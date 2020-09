NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson has been arrested and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing ''donuts'' in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall.

Wilson was arrested Friday night and booked into the Davidson County Jail before being released on a DUI charge early Saturday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, Wilson told the officer he was having issues with a back tire, which caused the crash.