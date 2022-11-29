KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols had a record-breaking year, and photographers caught moments throughout the season that showcase how well the season went.

By the end of October, Tennessee had broken 8 records, and they did not stop there. By the end of the regular season, they had made the CFB Playoff rankings for the first time and broken the school record for points scored in the season at 568, topping the previous record of 511 which was set in 2021. The Vols finished out the regular season at No. 7 on the AP top 25.

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs for a touchdown against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) cannot hold onto a pass as he is defended by Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage while pursued by Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) celebrates a fumble recovery with defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19), and linebacker Solon Page III (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Finishing the season out 10-2, the Vols sold out six home games, with the only home game not sold out being the September 1 game against Ball State. In total, 1,077,969 fans attended games that the Vols played this season, according to the UT Sports website.

Tennessee players make their way past fans during the traditional Vol Walk before an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



A Tennessee fan smiles during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee fans crowd Phillip Fulmer Way before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)





The Tennessee mascot, Davy Crockett waves the Tennessee flag as he celebrates with fans during the traditional Vol Walk before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and players greet fans during the traditional Vol Walk before an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel greets fans during the traditional Vol Walk before an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

By far this season, two of the most talked about players on the team were Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt had 1267 yards receiving, followed closest by Bru McCoy with 619 yards. Hooker completed 118 passes for 3135 yards and 27 touchdowns and added 430 yards and five scores on the ground.

Left: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne). Right: Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass from Princeton Fant during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he’s chased by Akron linebacker Bubba Arslanian (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage as Tennessee Martin safety Carson Evans (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) talks with offensive linemen Cooper Mays (63) and Jerome Carvin (75) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The 2022 season also marked the final season of beloved mascot Smokey X. His son, Smokey XI, is set to take over mascot duties in 2023.

Tennessee mascot Smokey is seen in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee mascot Smokey runs across the end zone after a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Handlers run with Tennessee mascot Smokey as the team enters the stadium before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee live mascot Smokey X, a Bluetick Coonhound, gets a sip of water while on the field against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Impossible to forget, Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 in what Sports Illustrated, among many, referred to as the “Game of the Year.” This game was by far one that takes up much of the superlatives space for the season, with it having the most yards passing, touchdown passes, the longest pass, the most yards receiving, touchdowns receiving, and the longest reception, per the UT Sports website. After the last minute win, snagged by a final field goal kicked by Chase McGrath, fans stormed the field, tore down the goalposts and threw them in the river.

Alabama place kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks a field goal as Alabama punter James Burnip (86) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) tries to escape from an Alabama defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) gets past Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) and defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Fans carry a goal post as it was torn down after an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Even in the hard times of the season, the Vols and their fans pressed on.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after losing to Georgia in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, reacts along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks (13) makes a catch next to Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker suffers an injury while making a cut during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Hooker left the game. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Plus, who could forget the special moments of the season? Like the dancing security guard.

(Photo via Michael Galyean)

While the regular season is over, Vols fans are still waiting to see which bowl they will play in this year. The announcement will be made in the selection show on Dec. 4.