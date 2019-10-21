Game time for Tennessee homecoming game against UAB set

Tennessee running back Tim Jordan (9) runs against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will host its second night game in Neyland Stadium when the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers come to town on Nov. 2.

Tennessee (2-5) will mark the 225th year of the land-grant institution with a week of events leading up to the football game set to kick off at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. The Blazers (6-1) will have a bye week before they face Tennessee.

It will be the fifth time the two teams have played each other with the Vols leading the series 4-0. The two teams last met in 2010 during Derek Dooley’s first season. Tennessee defeated UAB 32-29 in two overtimes.