Georgia Southern suspends starting quarterback, defensive end after arrests this week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Georgia Southern Football players were arrested this week and suspended from all football-related activities until further notice, according to head coach Chad Lunsford.

Shai Werts, the junior quarterback from Clinton, S.C., was arrested Wednesday in Saluda, S.C. and charged with speeding and misdemeanor possession of cocaine after residue was discovered on the hood of his car.

Quan Griffin, the junior defensive end of Glen Saint Mary, Fla., was arrested in Baker County, Fla. and charged in conjunction with a domestic dispute.

Shai Werts, via Saluda County Detention Center

Shaquan Griffin, via Bradford County Sheriff’s Office

News 3’s Connor Delprete is in Statesboro Friday morning at the team’s first day of practice. Neither Werts nor Griffin are present.

“These suspensions are in place to protect Shai, Quan and the university,” Lunsford told Delprete. “It will allow us to gather more information.”

This case is pending, so the university will not be able to add any other comment.

BREAKING



QB Shai Werts and DE Quan Griffin have been indefinitely suspended from all Georgia Southern football-related activities.



The two were recently arrested in separate incidents this week @WSAV @WSAVBlitz — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) August 2, 2019

More on suspensions from Chad Lunsford



Shai Werts

-Arrested Wednesday in Saluda, SC

-Charged with misdemeanor possession of cocaine and speeding



Quan Griffin

-Arrested Friday in Baker County, FL

-Charged in conjunction to a domestic dispute



Both obviously not at practice @WSAV — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) August 2, 2019

Last season, Werts started all 13 games and was the only starting quarterback in the FBS not to throw a single interception. Griffin also played in all 13 games last season.

The Eagles are set to play Louisiana State University on Aug. 31. It is unknown at this time if Werts or Griffin will be on the field.