Girls’ High School Basketball Regionals Results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Division I Girls’ High School Basketball is win-or-go-home in the state of Tennessee, until the region championship games, and a slew of area teams were hoping to extend their season on Friday Night.

Below is a complete list of the scores from Friday evenings slate of games and a look ahead to Monday’s region championship semi-final games.

Region 1-A
North Greene 74, Jellico 22
Unaka 39, Greenback 38
Cosby 70, Hampton 29
Cloudland 61, Washburn 18

Region 1-A Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)
Unaka at North Greene
Cloudland at Cosby

Region 2-A
Oneida 90, CSA 29
Sunbright 49, Copper Basin 26
Tellico Plains 62, Midway 36
Wartburg 48, Sale Creek 32

Region 2-A Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)
Sunbright at Oneida
Wartburg at Tellico Plains

Region 1-AA
Cumberland Gap 65, Sullivan East 46
South Green 58, Elizabethton 49
Grainger 66, Unicoi County 33
Sullivan Central 71, Greeneville 58

Region -1AA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)
Cumberland Gap at South Greene
Sullivan Central at Grainger

Region 2-AA
Northview Academy 72, Scott 34
Fulton 58, Union County 43
Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 29
Gatlinburg-Pittman 69, Kingston 43

Region 2-AA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)
Fulton at Northview
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa

Region 3-AA
Meigs County 59, Red Bank 11
Polk County 40, Signal Mountain 35
Brainerd 49, Sequoyah 44
McMinn Central 78, Tyner 19

Region 3-AA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)
Polk County at Meigs County
McMinn Central at Brainerd

Region 1-AAA
Science Hill 62, Morristown West 30
Jefferson County 49, Dobyns-Bennett 35
Sevier County 46, Volunteer 32
Seymour 54, David Crockett 52

Region 1-AAA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)
Jefferson County at Science Hill
Seymour at Sevier County

Region 2-AAA
Oak Ridge 67, Farragut 58
Maryville 65, Halls 33
Bearden 76, Clinton 37
Heritage 44, Powell 33

Region 2-AAA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)
Maryville at Oak Ridge
Heritage at Bearden

Region 3-AAA
Bradley Central 60, Warren County 16
Cookeville 55, Cleveland 38
Stone Memorial 62, East Hamilton 39
White County 55, McMinn County 39

Region 3-AAA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)
Cookeville at Bradley Central
White County at Stone Memorial

