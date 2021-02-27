Girls’ High School Basketball Regionals Results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Division I Girls’ High School Basketball is win-or-go-home in the state of Tennessee, until the region championship games, and a slew of area teams were hoping to extend their season on Friday Night.



Below is a complete list of the scores from Friday evenings slate of games and a look ahead to Monday’s region championship semi-final games.

Region 1-A

North Greene 74, Jellico 22

Unaka 39, Greenback 38

Cosby 70, Hampton 29

Cloudland 61, Washburn 18



Region 1-A Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)

Unaka at North Greene

Cloudland at Cosby



Region 2-A

Oneida 90, CSA 29

Sunbright 49, Copper Basin 26

Tellico Plains 62, Midway 36

Wartburg 48, Sale Creek 32



Region 2-A Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)

Sunbright at Oneida

Wartburg at Tellico Plains



Region 1-AA

Cumberland Gap 65, Sullivan East 46

South Green 58, Elizabethton 49

Grainger 66, Unicoi County 33

Sullivan Central 71, Greeneville 58

Region -1AA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)

Cumberland Gap at South Greene

Sullivan Central at Grainger



Region 2-AA

Northview Academy 72, Scott 34

Fulton 58, Union County 43

Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 29

Gatlinburg-Pittman 69, Kingston 43



Region 2-AA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)

Fulton at Northview

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa



Region 3-AA

Meigs County 59, Red Bank 11

Polk County 40, Signal Mountain 35

Brainerd 49, Sequoyah 44

McMinn Central 78, Tyner 19

Region 3-AA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)

Polk County at Meigs County

McMinn Central at Brainerd



Region 1-AAA

Science Hill 62, Morristown West 30

Jefferson County 49, Dobyns-Bennett 35

Sevier County 46, Volunteer 32

Seymour 54, David Crockett 52

Region 1-AAA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)

Jefferson County at Science Hill

Seymour at Sevier County



Region 2-AAA

Oak Ridge 67, Farragut 58

Maryville 65, Halls 33

Bearden 76, Clinton 37

Heritage 44, Powell 33

Region 2-AAA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)

Maryville at Oak Ridge

Heritage at Bearden



Region 3-AAA

Bradley Central 60, Warren County 16

Cookeville 55, Cleveland 38

Stone Memorial 62, East Hamilton 39

White County 55, McMinn County 39

Region 3-AAA Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)

Cookeville at Bradley Central

White County at Stone Memorial